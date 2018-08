DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet heinäkuussa 2018

DNA builds a 5G network to SuomiAreena, Pori 12.7.2018 10:30 | Tiedote

DNA will showcase its Smart Home at the SuomiAreena event in Pori between 16-20 July. The Smart Home will be open on all event days, and visitors can see and try out smart services coming into homes in the next few years. Along with the services, DNA will demonstrate 5G network brought by DNA and Ericsson on the site for the duration of the SuomiAreena event.