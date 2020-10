DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet ja älykellot syyskuussa 2020 – 5G-puhelimet hyvässä nousussa

Finns prefer to watch streaming services on a TV screen 15.9.2020 11:51:59 EEST | Press release

A TV screen is still the most popular choice for keeping up with the content in paid streaming services. This is what DNA’s Digital Lifestyle survey*) reveals. DNA Hubi device, based on the open Android ecosystem, combines various streaming services in one place and enables you to watch shows on the large TV screen you have at home in the best possible quality. The latest application compatible with DNA Hubi is the new streaming service Disney+, which was launched in Finland today.