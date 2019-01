DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet joulukuussa ja koko vuonna 2018

DNA to launch 5G network in Helsinki 28.12.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

DNA will launch a 5G network in Helsinki at the turn of the year. Initially, the network will cover the very centre of the city but it will be expanded once terminal devices enter the market. Currently, DNA is also in the process of piloting the Fixed Wireless Access 5G technology in Vantaa. Other 5G service customer pilot projects will also start around Finland in the spring.