DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet kesäkuussa 2018

DNA to begin sale of Xiaomi phones as Finland’s first official reseller – Splendid Group acting as partner 20.6.2018 10:02 | Tiedote

DNA will begin the sale of Xiaomi smart phones on Wednesday, 20 June 2018. This will make DNA the first official reseller of Xiaomi phones in Finland. The first models for sale will be Mi Mix 2S, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus and Mi A1. The official importer of Xiaomi phones in Finland is Splendid Group in alliance with Group RDC and Smart Orange.