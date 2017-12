DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet marraskuussa 2017

DNA's grandparental leave rewarded as the Working Life Action of the Year 28.11.2017 19:45 | Tiedote

The paid grandparental leave launched by DNA was rewarded as the Working Life Action of the year in the 100 Actions campaign, organised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. In the campaign, Ilmarinen challenged companies and other organisations to devise 100 actions for a better working community in honour of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence. DNA's grandparental leave won the campaign vote. Since the beginning of 2017, DNA has been the first company in Finland to offer a week’s paid leave for all employees who become grandparents. The leave should be used for spending time with the family. “We are very pleased that our unique grandparental leave was chosen as the Working Life Action of the Year. DNA's strategic goal is to be an excellent workplace and we wish to draw attention to family friendliness and well-being even at a later stage in one’s career. Thank you to all who have voted for us!” says Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at DNA. I