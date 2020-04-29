DNA’s Family-friendly workplace recognition was renewed – here’s how the pioneer of large enterprises is developing its operations now

DNA has once again been granted the Family-friendly workplace recognition, which shows that the employer is committed to implement family-friendly values and social responsibility. The recognition is valid for two years at a time, and the Family Federation of Finland regularly assesses the development of the situation. DNA remains the only large enterprise that has received the recognition.

DNA carried out a new Family-friendly workplace survey in the spring 2020. More than half of those who received the survey answered the questions (51%, 884 answers). The results provide the Family Federation of Finland with information about how the situation is developing and enable DNA to develop its family-friendly principles. Two thirds of the respondents (66%) are very likely to recommend their workplace based on its family-friendly values. When asked how likely they are to recommend DNA as a family-friendly workplace, they gave a rating of 9 or 10 on a scale of 0–10.

“I am really happy about the results. The best feedback we can receive for our work is that our personnel considers us as a genuinely family-friendly workplace. Of course, expectations are also growing, and we are committed to develop our practices even further,” comments Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DNA.

So far, the Family Federation of Finland has granted the recognition to ten Finnish employers, of which DNA is the only large enterprise.

“Developing a family-friendly work culture is strategic work that requires the management to commit and listen to its employees. It’s not quick or easy to introduce new operating methods in a large company with various kinds of job descriptions. DNA has succeeded in this by taking small steps and experimenting with new practices boldly as well as committing to long-term development,” says Account Manager Virpi Salmi from the Family-friendly workplace programme at the Family Federation of Finland.

Flexibility in working hours and place of work, experience of supervisory activities and non-discrimination in relation to one’s family or life situation were praised in particular. As a rule, employees did not feel like they had encountered inappropriate behaviour due to their life situation.

“We have also worked hard to ensure that fathers utilise the possibility to take family leave more often. The results now show that equality between parents in terms of taking the family leave has continued to develop. At DNA, you can talk about family leave and it’s easy to take it regardless of your gender,” Rissanen says.

In the past years, DNA has received attention due to its numerous initiatives to improve family friendliness. For example, more than 60 DNA employees have already utilised the paid grandparental leave. The flexible work concept enables working whenever and wherever. In January, DNA launched a new benefit which offers support for caring for older family members. The objective of the benefit, organised in cooperation with Gubbe Sydänystäväpalvelut, is to ensure that DNA employees can ensure that their relatives are not left alone even if they cannot see them as often as they wish.

This year, DNA focuses in particular on improving the experienced equality among employees as well as exploring the possibility to further broaden our flexibility practices. In addition, we will focus on improving the experience of those who are about to take family leave or return from family leave.

