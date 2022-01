Do you think you are the rock star of tomorrow’s business? Keep your mad high mindset and apply SUPERFINNS® 2022!

In the SUPERFINNS® program, entrepreneurs meet other entrepreneurs, investors, and people who have been there, done that. The main themes in the program are finance and global growth. The program aims to whip entrepreneurs to the pace at which Finland’s borders will be gone for good.

YOU GET

Meet represents from Nordea Startup and Growth, capital investors, growth experts, and entrepreneurs

Work in live and online workshops and one2one meetings

Network with all the right people who can help you to grow big

Better stand to perform your company pitch in Nordea Speed Dating event 2022

The validation to call yourself as one of the SUPERFINNS®

Spotlight in Kasvu Open Karnevaali 2022

YOU NEED

Pure will and passion pump up your business

Ambition to get global growth – big time!

Skills, skills, skills

Courage

Scalable business model

Market potential/market proof (customer base or continuing sales)

Growth rate (hard as a rock)

Your company can operate in any sector but must meet the criteria. Selections are made based on applications. Show your best and rock your way to the hall of SUPERFINNS®!

The program is organized by Kasvu Open and Nordea. Supporting partners: Inventure, Nordic FoodTech, Saari Partners, Superhero, and Voima Ventures.

INFO

Vesa Riihimäki

Nordea Startup & Growth

vesa.riihimaki@nordea.com

Inka Hyvönen

Kasvu Open

inka.hyvonen@kasvuopen.fi

+358 50 570 3500