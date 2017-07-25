Dole Farm in Chile Receives Rainforest Alliance Certification
25.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Dole Food Company announced today that the Huelquen Farm has been successfully audited to the Sustainable Agriculture Network Standard and is now Rainforest Alliance Certified™.
Huelquen Farm, located in Paine, Chile, grows 100 hectares of grapes under the Dole label as well as private labels. Huelquen Farm mixes traditional varieties like Crimson Seedless, Flame Seedless, Thompson Seedless and Red Globe with new varieties of Great Green, Moon Balls and Timco.
The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization with over 30 years' experience in the development and promotion of sustainable standards for agriculture. The standard is aimed to conserve biodiversity, natural resources and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities.
“This certification that affirms how our farming practices and farm management have evolved is a great achievement for us,” said Mr. Francisco Chacon, President of Dole Diversified. “We want to do our part as a good farmer and employer to make the world a better place. That commitment resonates with our workers and our consumers, and is also important for our partner retail customers.”
About Dole Food Company
Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.
About Dole Chile
Dole began its Chilean operations in 1982, and is the largest exporter of Chilean fruit. The Company exports deciduous fruits, which include grapes, apples, pears, blueberries, Cherries, stone fruit (e.g., peaches and plums) and kiwifruit from approximately 1,800 owned acres, 2,600 leased acres and 14,000 contracted acres in Chile, 2,000 contracted acres in Argentina, and 1,800 contracted acres in Peru.
About the Rainforest Alliance
The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization, and growing network of people who are inspired and committed to working together to achieve our mission of conserving biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the Rainforest Alliance aims to rebalance the planet through creative, pragmatic collaboration with farmers, foresters, businesses and consumers, building strong forests and healthy communities around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rainforest-alliance.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005571/en/
Contact information
Dole Food Company, Inc.
William Goldfield, 818-874-4647
william.goldfield@dole.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Morpho Licence2Go: the Digital Licence Platform from OT-Morpho25.7.2017 15:55 | Tiedote
OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, has launched through its Australian subsidiary Morpho Australasia, an innovative solution for digital licences, aptly named Licence2Go. The platform allows the holders to dematerialize identification documents in their smartphone, benefiting from security and flexibility, with availability ‘Anywhere, anytime, on the go.’ The main licence app is complemented by a verification app, whereby police or others requiring ID checks can verify the details of the licence holder without needing to hold the device. Licence2Go works on the principle of Privacy by Design, and at all stages, control of personal data remains with the device owner. Contactless verification takes place between devices, with no personal data transmitted, even in areas away from mobile coverage. Depending on the level of authority required for
Neustar Introduces New Integrated Security Platform25.7.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today introduced its new Integrated Security Platform, continuing to help organisations stay always on and ready to defend against security threats. Neustar helps enterprises not only defend their sites, but also monitor and accelerate them through the largest security cloud worldwide, and one of the most experienced teams, using proprietary threat intelligence. The new portal summarises critical information and provides a unified dashboard view of all Neustar Security Solutions, in a single pane, to expose threats and performance issues quickly. In addition, Neustar today announced it has added Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities to its security portfolio, building on its innovative SiteProtect DDoS defence solution. “I joined Neustar because of its deep commitment to innovating and to
Philip Morris International to Convert Cigarette Factory in Romania into Smoke-Free Product Facility25.7.2017 10:57 | Tiedote
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) is planning to invest approximately €490 million to transform its cigarette production factory in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania into a high-tech facility to manufacture HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS. The conversion of the factory into a HEETS production facility has already commenced and is expected to be completed and fully operational by 2020. The investment will create about 300 additional jobs for highly-skilled employees at the Romanian facility, which currently employs approximately 600 people. Romania will join a growing list of countries where PMI manufactures heated tobacco units for IQOS. Earlier this month, PMI announced plans to install two new high-tech production lines in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, to produce HEETS.
STATS Enables New Levels of Football Analysis with Its Newest AI-Powered Solution25.7.2017 10:30 | Tiedote
STATS, the global leader in sports data and intelligence, has launched an innovative new product, STATS Edge. STATS Edge is a search and analytics application powered by artificial intelligence that enables football teams to instantly find video clips and analyse complex patterns in a game with more speed and accuracy than ever before. With the power of AI-driven analytics at their fingertips, analysts can instantly and effectively assess in detail a team’s strengths and weaknesses while focusing on various aspects of the game. Drawing on STATS’ rich history in data collection and analysis, STATS Edge will utilise data from the Premier League, Championship, La Liga, Ligue de Football Professionnel, Serie A, Bundesliga, Qatar Stars League, Champions League and more. STATS Edge will initially be available in five languages. STATS Edge unifies football data and video through an
REDAVIA Commissioned Tanzania’s Largest Solar Farm for Shanta Gold25.7.2017 10:02 | Tiedote
REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective rental solar power for businesses and communities, has kicked off operations of its eight-container solar farm at Shanta Gold’s New Luika mine in the Chunya district, Tanzania. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005034/en/ New REDAVIA solar farm for Shanta Gold (Photo: Business Wire) With the initial one container solar plant, deployed in 2014, Shanta Gold quickly experienced the benefits: it generated around 100,000 kWh with fuel savings of 28,000 liters and CO2 reduction of 67 tons per year. Shanta’s underground expansion plans then saw an increasing energy demand, so they turned to REDAVIA to lease an additional seven containers. With eight now operational in total and a capacity of 674 kWp, Shanta is
Goldman Sachs Invests $35m to Accelerate the Growth of beqom - a Cloud Based Total Compensation Solution25.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
beqom, the provider of a cloud based total compensation solution, announced today a $35m investment by Goldman Sachs. The purpose of this investment is to accelerate beqom’s worldwide growth by reinforcing its global presence, increasing the direct sales force and further developing indirect sales channels. “We initially spotted beqom because we had identified the market they are in as a strong opportunity for growth,” says Chris Resch, Executive Director, Private Capital Investing at Goldman Sachs. “When we later met with beqom, we saw a unique solution with an impressive customer list and a very experienced team.” Created in 2009, beqom’s total compensation and performance management solution enables large global organizations to manage the reward of their people without compromise. beqom’s current customer base consists of over 100 of the world’s largest companies.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme