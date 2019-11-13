Dr Martin Brynskov to open Smart City Mindtrek 2020
Dr Martin Brynskov, one of the leading minds behind the smart cities movement and Chair of the global Open & Agile smart cities initiative (OASC) is confirmed to be the opening speaker at the Smart City Mindtrek 2020 Conference. The conference will be held from the 28th to the 30th of January in Finnkino Plevna, Tampere, Finland.
At its core, smart cities are about people and success of cities can be measured by how well they serve the needs of the people who live there. In his speech, Brynskov focuses on how to develop technologies and innovations that enable a smooth living without forgetting the person at its centre. Nordic countries provide a good base environment for that.
Dr Martin Brynskov is globally known for his practical approach to developing smart city solutions together with governments and private sector. Besides his role in the OASC, Dr Brynskov is also director of the Centre for Digital Transformation in Cities and Communities (DITCOM) at Aarhus University, Denmark.
The main themes of Smart City Mindtrek 2020 will cover sustainable future, carbon neutral building and energy transition.
“The event is meant to strengthen and support smart cities’ development and provide a platform for experts from various backgrounds and areas for networking and exchanging ideas,” describes Seppo Haataja, Director of Smart Tampere Ecosystem Program, Business Tampere.
The Smart City Mindtrek 2020 International Technology Conference and Business Expo in January 2020 is a joint project by Smart Tampere and the Finnish Centre for Open Systems and Solutions (COSS). The event is part of Tampere Smart City Week. The aim of the week is to introduce smart city solutions and to show how Tampere has implemented smart development.
The Smart City Mindtrek 2020 Conference is in English. Tickets are available at https://www.mindtrek.org/2020/tickets/.
More information:
Smart City Mindtrek programme: https://www.mindtrek.org/2020/
Tampere Smart City Week programme: https://smarttampere.fi/en/tscw/programme/
Article: https://businesstampere.com/dr-martin-brynskov-to-open-smart-city-mindtrek-2020/
Katri Schulze
Coordinator, Tampere Smart City Week
Business Tampere
tel. +358 40 076 5552
katri.schulze@businesstampere.com
Smart Tampere is the strategic development programme of the City of Tampere for 2017–2021. The programme is building a sustainable and smart Tampere region in which housing, living and mobility are carbon neutral and in which services are user-oriented and work digitally and flexibly.
Keywords
Contacts
Katri SchulzeCoordinator, Smart Tampere Ecosystem Programme+ 358 400 765 552katri.schulze@businesstampere.com
Images
Links
About Business Tampere
Kelloportinkatu 1 B
33100 Tampere
http://www.businesstampere.fi
Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency, promotes investments and creates the best environment for business in the region. We operate within the Tampere city region economic development programme and offer you our expertise in fields of renewing industry, smart city solutions and experience economy. Let’s create new Tampere region. Together.
Subscribe to releases from Business Tampere
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Business Tampere by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Business Tampere
Smart City Mindtrek 2020 -konferenssin pääpuhujaksi tohtori Martin Brynskov13.11.2019 14:42:17 EET | Tiedote
Johtava älykaupunkiasiantuntija, kansainvälisen Open & Agile Smart Cities (OASC) -järjestön puheenjohtaja tohtori Martin Brynskov on varmistunut Smart City Mindtrek 2020 -konferenssin pääpuhujaksi. Konferenssi järjestetään Tampereella Finnkino Plevnassa 28.-30.1.2020.
Tampereen kaupunkiseudun elinkeinovisio 2025: ”Uudistumiskyvyltään ylivoimainen – kestävästi kasvava”8.11.2019 14:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Tampereen kaupunkiseutu on aina pystynyt vastaamaan talouden murroksiin uudistumalla, yhtenä hyvänä esimerkkinä tästä seudun nousu kansainväliseksi kamerateknologioiden osaamiskeskittymäksi. Erinomaisen pohjan seudun uudistumiskyvyn kehittämiselle luovat vahvat yritysveturit, elinvoimainen startup- ja kasvuyrityskenttä, monipuoliset ekosysteemit, rakentuva yliopistoyhteisö ja tiivistyvä koulutuskenttä sekä organisaatiorajat ylittävä yritysyhteistyö.
KUTSU MEDIALLE: Tampereen kaupunkiseudun uuden elinkeinostrategian julkistamistilaisuus 8.11.8.11.2019 14:30:00 EET | Kutsu
Tampereen kaupunkiseudun uusi elinkeinostrategia on valmistunut. Julkistamme strategian perjantaina 8.11. klo 14 Kulttuuritalo Laikun (vanha kirjastotalo) Musiikkisalissa Tampereella.
Smartphone giant Xiaomi opens R&D office in Tampere, Finland for smartphone cameras30.10.2019 10:00:00 EET | Press release
Tampere is a top 5 global hub for mobile imaging innovation – a great match to Xiaomi’s current position as the world’s fourth largest smartphone brand, and its mission of bringing innovation to everyone.
Älypuhelinjätti Xiaomi avaa älypuhelinkameroiden tutkimus- ja tuotekehitysyksikön Tampereelle30.10.2019 10:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Tampere on yksi maailman johtavista kamerateknologioiden innovaatiokeskittymistä ja Xiaomi on tällä hetkellä maailman neljänneksi suurin matkapuhelinvalmistaja. Tampere on täydellinen kumppani Xiaomille, jonka tavoitteena on tuoda innovaatiot kaikkien ulottuville.
Rapid Tampere -yhteiskehittämisen haasteet julkaistu3.10.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Rapid Tampere -yhteistyökiihdyttämö on julkistanut Sandvikin, Kalmarin, Carunan ja Valmetin kansainvälisille kasvuyrityksille asettamat innovaatiohaasteet. Haasteet kumpuavat yritysten toiminnan ajankohtaisesta arjesta ja liittyvät työn fyysisen rasituksen hallintaan, sensoriteknologiaan, turvalliseen työympäristöön sekä datan rikastamiseen. Teknologioita ja innovaatiokumppaneita etsitään niin kotimaasta kuin maailmanlaajuisesti.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom