Dr Martin Brynskov to open Smart City Mindtrek 2020

Dr Martin Brynskov, one of the leading minds behind the smart cities movement and Chair of the global Open & Agile smart cities initiative (OASC) is confirmed to be the opening speaker at the Smart City Mindtrek 2020 Conference. The conference will be held from the 28th to the 30th of January in Finnkino Plevna, Tampere, Finland.

At its core, smart cities are about people and success of cities can be measured by how well they serve the needs of the people who live there. In his speech, Brynskov focuses on how to develop technologies and innovations that enable a smooth living without forgetting the person at its centre. Nordic countries provide a good base environment for that.

Dr Martin Brynskov is globally known for his practical approach to developing smart city solutions together with governments and private sector. Besides his role in the OASC, Dr Brynskov is also director of the Centre for Digital Transformation in Cities and Communities (DITCOM) at Aarhus University, Denmark.

The main themes of Smart City Mindtrek 2020 will cover sustainable future, carbon neutral building and energy transition.

“The event is meant to strengthen and support smart cities’ development and provide a platform for experts from various backgrounds and areas for networking and exchanging ideas,” describes Seppo Haataja, Director of Smart Tampere Ecosystem Program, Business Tampere.

The Smart City Mindtrek 2020 International Technology Conference and Business Expo in January 2020 is a joint project by Smart Tampere and the Finnish Centre for Open Systems and Solutions (COSS). The event is part of Tampere Smart City Week. The aim of the week is to introduce smart city solutions and to show how Tampere has implemented smart development.

The Smart City Mindtrek 2020 Conference is in English. Tickets are available at https://www.mindtrek.org/2020/tickets/.

More information:

Smart City Mindtrek programme: https://www.mindtrek.org/2020/

Tampere Smart City Week programme: https://smarttampere.fi/en/tscw/programme/

Article: https://businesstampere.com/dr-martin-brynskov-to-open-smart-city-mindtrek-2020/

Smart Tampere is the strategic development programme of the City of Tampere for 2017–2021. The programme is building a sustainable and smart Tampere region in which housing, living and mobility are carbon neutral and in which services are user-oriented and work digitally and flexibly.