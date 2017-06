Dronen käyttökokemuksen täydentävät DJI Goggles -videolasit vain DNA:lta

DNA brings top artists to SuomiAreena and television viewers all over Finland 6.6.2017 08:00 | Tiedote

DNA, the main partner of SuomiAreena, will arrange an impressive summer concert in this year’s event. Performers in the concert to be held in Pori on Wednesday, 12 July, will be Finland’s top artists Saara Aalto, Irina and Mikko Kuustonen. The event can also be viewed on TV. DNA is again the main partner of SuomiAreena, held this year between 10 and 14 July, and will provide the event with extensive data communications connections. As in the previous years, DNA will moreover provide SuomiAreena with its own TV channel, SuomiAreenaTV*. DNA will also install large screens at key locations in the centre of Pori to allow the public to follow the SuomiAreena events. Top evening entertainment in Pori and for all TV viewers DNA’s own public event will be arranged in the Raatihuoneenpuisto park in Pori on Wednesday, 12 July, at 6:30 pm. Performers in the entertaining summer concert will be Finnish top artists Saara Aalto, Irina and Mikko Kuustonen. The event will be hosted by comedian Jaakko