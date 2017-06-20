DSI Rises to Challenger Position in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Application Development Platforms

20.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

DSI®, the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy, today announced its fifth consecutive placement on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Application Development Platforms (MADP). This year’s position marks significant upward progress well into the Challenger quadrant and is placed as the 3rd highest for the Ability to Execute.

“We are very excited about this year’s placement as a Challenger on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms,” said Matt McGraw, President & CEO, DSI. “DSI’s mission is to make our customers successful as it relates to all things inventory in the digital economy. We have always recognized that mobile first apps are key to digital supply chain execution. Our customers realize that the consumer experience is paramount in developing a digital supply chain strategy. With our MADP and more than 200 apps available on our Digital Supply Chain App Store™, we are enabling customers to transform their supply chains for the new digital economy.”

DSI believes it has moved up into the Challengers quadrant based on a proven ability to execute as demonstrated by its large customer base and above-average level of customer satisfaction. Among the companies placed on the 2017 MADP, DSI has a unique focus and dedicated expertise on the digital supply chain.

DSI offers:

Supply chain know-how

Mobile-first apps from supplier to customer

Tools for adoption & personalized ROI

Insights for app & operational visibility

Deployment & integration options

View a copy of the Magic Quadrant.

About DSI

DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more. Or, visit www.supplychainappstore.com to browse hundreds of apps categorized by supply chain function and searchable by ERP.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

