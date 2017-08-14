Dubai Health Authority Implements Masimo Patient SafetyNet™
14.8.2017 07:00 | Business Wire
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced today that the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the government organization that oversees the healthcare systems of Dubai, is augmenting its current inventory of Masimo equipment and technology with the implementation of Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system, at two hospitals in Dubai.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170813005035/en/
Masimo Patient SafetyNet enables information from bedside monitors, such as Masimo Root® with the Radical-7® or wearable Radius-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, to be accessible from a central viewing station. When changes occur in measured values, which may indicate deterioration in a patient’s condition, Patient SafetyNet automatically sends wireless alerts directly to clinicians, wherever they may be. In addition, Patient SafetyNet can automate the transfer of patient data, including admission data, vital signs, early warning scores (EWS), and other physiological parameters, directly to hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems, helping to improve clinician workflows and reduce the possibility of transcription errors.
Dr. Andreas Taenzer and colleagues found in an 11-month study conducted at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that using Patient SafetyNet and Masimo SET® pulse oximetry as part of a comprehensive alarm management strategy reduced rescue events by 65% and intensive care unit transfers by 48%, and as a result, reduced costs by $1,480,000.1,2 In a subsequent article, they announced that after five years, Dartmouth-Hitchcock had had zero preventable deaths or instances of brain damage due to opioids since the installation of Patient SafetyNet.2 In 2016, after ten years, they reported achieving a 50% reduction in unplanned ICU transfers and a 60% reduction in rescue events, despite increases in patient acuity and occupancy.3
The two Dubai Health Authority medical centers implementing Patient SafetyNet are Dubai Hospital (625 beds), which provides general medical and surgical care, and Latifa Hospital (367 beds), which specializes in maternal and child care. Dubai Hospital installed its first Patient SafetyNet in 2013. Latifa Hospital is in the process of installing four systems, with a further system planned for Dubai Hospital. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Masimo,” said Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of Dubai Health Authority. “The Dubai Health Authority’s mission is to develop an integrated and sustainable healthcare system that ensures our comprehensive services achieve the highest international standards, and we believe that Masimo’s monitoring devices, now even more connected to hospital infrastructure through the power of Patient SafetyNet, will help us meet that goal.”
“Patient SafetyNet, in conjunction with Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, enables continuous supplemental monitoring of active patients in post-surgical wards and can help save the lives of patients on opioids, among many other benefits,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “We applaud the Dubai Health Authority, dedicated to providing no less than the best health care in the world, for recognizing the importance of implementing such a proven and powerful centralized monitoring and patient surveillance system.”
@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo
References
- Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-and-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010 Feb;112(2):282-7.
- Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter Spring-Summer 2012. Available online.
- McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302.
*The use of the trademark SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™), in addition to SpO2, pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.
ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.
*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.
References
- Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92.
- de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338.
- Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287.
- Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012.
- McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302.
- Estimate: Masimo data on file.
- http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Patient SafetyNet™. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170813005035/en/
Contact information
Masimo
Evan Lamb, 949-396-3376
elamb@masimo.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Isa TanTec Launches Its TrimTec Production Line in Saigon Tantec, Becoming One of the First Leather Label Manufacturers in Vietnam14.8.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
ISA TanTec, an eco-friendly leather manufacturer known for the LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) Trademark, has announced the launch of its TrimTec production line, which specializes in jeans labels, trims for apparel, bags and shoes, in Saigon TanTec in September. ISA has 3 ultra-modern tanneries located in the USA, Vietnam and China and currently has its TrimTec production based in China. Having an increasing number of customers located in Vietnam, a more advanced TrimTec production line will be launched in Saigon TanTec to support the local demand. According to Carl Flach, Senior Director Operational Strategies of ISA TanTec, “The company is in close proximity to the customers. We are also investing in new machineries to accommodate the customers’ need for speed to market and flexibility.” “Our aim is to be the trusted local supplier. We can now react
Improve Digital Enhances Video Ad Targeting with Digital Element’s Location-Based Technology14.8.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
Digital Element, the leading provider of IP geolocation technology, today announced Improve Digital, the all-in-one advertising platform for publishers, content providers, and broadcasters, has adopted its NetAcuity Edge hyperlocal targeting solution to ensure its customers can serve the right ads, to the right audience, in the right location. Digital Element’s technology has been integrated into 360 Polaris, Improve Digital’s full stack monetisation technology platform for video, web, and mobile content providers. This programmatic advertising solution integrates both a premium ad server and a supply side platform to help content providers maximise revenue in a fully transparent way. Improve Digital has more than 250 media partners, and works with major brands including Hearst, eBay, IDG, and more. Improve Digital selected Digital Element to increase the granularity
Alteryx Joins Forces with Plotly to Enable Data Visualization Throughout the Analytics Lifecycle12.8.2017 02:57 | Tiedote
Alteryx, Inc., (NYSE: AYX), a leader in self-service data analytics, today announced that it is partnering with Plotly, the preferred data visualization platform for modern data science, to enhance inline “visualytics” within the Alteryx platform. As modern organizations seek to distribute analytics capabilities across a variety of business users, there has been a significant shift towards self-service platforms — and now — for more intuitive visual representations (or inline visualytics) of data as it moves through the analytics pipeline. With this integration, line-of-business analysts can work in a more agile environment that supports sophisticated analytics techniques. “Increasingly, our customers are asking to visualize and understand their data not just at the conclusion of the analytics process, but throughout the problem-solving journey,” said Dean Stoecker, CEO of
Gilead Announces U.S. FDA Priority Review Designation for Fixed-Dose Combination of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide for Treatment of HIV10.8.2017 23:01 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for an investigational, fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25mg) (FTC/TAF), a dual-NRTI backbone, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Gilead filed the NDA for BIC/FTC/TAF with a Priority Review voucher on June 12, 2017, and FDA has set a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of February 12, 2018. The NDA is supported by data from four Phase 3 studies that evaluated the fixed-dose combination among treatment-naïve patients and among virologically suppressed patients. A marketing application for BIC/FTC/TAF is also under review in the European Union, and w
Bentley Announces Finalists in 2017 Be Inspired Awards Program Recognizing BIM Advancements in Infrastructure Design, Construction, and Operations10.8.2017 22:56 | Tiedote
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, today announced the finalists in the 2017 Be Inspired Awards program. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Ten independent jury panels comprising distinguished industry experts selected the 51 finalists from more than 400 nominations submitted by organizations in more than 50 countries. The finalists will present their innovative projects to their peers, the jurors, industry thought leaders, and more than 120 members of the media as part of related infrastructure forums at The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference, October 10-12 in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. This gathering of leading
Rimini Street Announces Fiscal 2017 Q2 Financial Results10.8.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc. (“Rimini Street” or the “Company”) a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and a leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced results for its fiscal 2017 Q2 ending June 30, 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005623/en/ Rimini Street Announces Fiscal 2017 Q2 Financial Results (Photo: Business Wire) 2017 Q2 Financial Highlights Fiscal 2017 Q2 marked Rimini Street’s 46th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. Results included record quarterly revenue of $52 million, a quarterly increase of 37% year over year, and annualized subscription revenue of $208 million, up 37% year over year. Additional 2017 Q2 financial highlights include: D
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme