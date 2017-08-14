Dubai Health Authority Implements Masimo Patient SafetyNet™

14.8.2017 07:00 | Business Wire

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced today that the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the government organization that oversees the healthcare systems of Dubai, is augmenting its current inventory of Masimo equipment and technology with the implementation of Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system, at two hospitals in Dubai.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170813005035/en/

Masimo Patient SafetyNet enables information from bedside monitors, such as Masimo Root® with the Radical-7® or wearable Radius-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, to be accessible from a central viewing station. When changes occur in measured values, which may indicate deterioration in a patient’s condition, Patient SafetyNet automatically sends wireless alerts directly to clinicians, wherever they may be. In addition, Patient SafetyNet can automate the transfer of patient data, including admission data, vital signs, early warning scores (EWS), and other physiological parameters, directly to hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems, helping to improve clinician workflows and reduce the possibility of transcription errors.

Dr. Andreas Taenzer and colleagues found in an 11-month study conducted at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that using Patient SafetyNet and Masimo SET® pulse oximetry as part of a comprehensive alarm management strategy reduced rescue events by 65% and intensive care unit transfers by 48%, and as a result, reduced costs by $1,480,000.1,2 In a subsequent article, they announced that after five years, Dartmouth-Hitchcock had had zero preventable deaths or instances of brain damage due to opioids since the installation of Patient SafetyNet.2 In 2016, after ten years, they reported achieving a 50% reduction in unplanned ICU transfers and a 60% reduction in rescue events, despite increases in patient acuity and occupancy.3

The two Dubai Health Authority medical centers implementing Patient SafetyNet are Dubai Hospital (625 beds), which provides general medical and surgical care, and Latifa Hospital (367 beds), which specializes in maternal and child care. Dubai Hospital installed its first Patient SafetyNet in 2013. Latifa Hospital is in the process of installing four systems, with a further system planned for Dubai Hospital. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Masimo,” said Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of Dubai Health Authority. “The Dubai Health Authority’s mission is to develop an integrated and sustainable healthcare system that ensures our comprehensive services achieve the highest international standards, and we believe that Masimo’s monitoring devices, now even more connected to hospital infrastructure through the power of Patient SafetyNet, will help us meet that goal.”

“Patient SafetyNet, in conjunction with Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, enables continuous supplemental monitoring of active patients in post-surgical wards and can help save the lives of patients on opioids, among many other benefits,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. “We applaud the Dubai Health Authority, dedicated to providing no less than the best health care in the world, for recognizing the importance of implementing such a proven and powerful centralized monitoring and patient surveillance system.”

@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo

References

Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-and-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010 Feb;112(2):282-7. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter Spring-Summer 2012. Available online. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302.

*The use of the trademark SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Patient SafetyNet™. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170813005035/en/

Contact information

Masimo

Evan Lamb, 949-396-3376

elamb@masimo.com