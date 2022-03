Due to the current situation Cyber Security Nordic 2022 expanded its importance  

Cyber security and cyber diplomacy are now more topical than ever. The Cyber Security Nordic event is aimed at cyber security professionals, business management and experts. The programme of the event is released with seven top speakers and at the moment very topical panel discussions named Case Finland – lessons learned from latest global #cyberthreats and Cyber conflict resolution approaches.

“Although this event has been postponed before due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the timing is more than relevant in the current situation and a great opportunity to companies and public sector cyber professionals to get updated and networked at the same time”, says Peter Sund, CEO of Finnish Information Security Cluster (FISC).

Top level keynote speakers confirmed

Speakers that haven’t been released earlier are Samuel Linares,Global & Europe Industry Security Lead, Accenture,KajaCiglic, Senior Director, Microsoft and

MennyBarzilay, Cyber Security Expert and Strategic Advisor, CEO of Cytactic.



Samuel Linares will speak about the industrial cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection.KajaCiglic will address the evolving threat posed by state-sponsored cyberattacks, their impact on business and society and government's role in addressing this pressing issue.MennyBarzilaywill open the challenge of building an effective cyber crisis management that combines activities in many domains like Security, Business, Legal, PR, Insurance, and others.



The other, earlier published keynote speakers areGraham Cluley, award-winning computer security keynote speaker, writer and a podcaster (remote), MarjaDunderfelt, Cyber Security & Privacy Officer, Huawei Technologies,Rik Ferguson, Vice President of Security Research at Trend Micro andMikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer, F-Secure.

Cyber Security Nordic is organized at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on behalf of the Finnish Information Security Cluster (FISC ry). The strategic partners of the event are Accenture Security, F-Secure, Huawei, Microsoft and Trend Micro. Cyber Security Nordic willnowbeorganized for thefourthtime at Messukeskus on 12-13May 2022. In 2021, theeventwasarranged as an onlineevent.



