Eagle Genomics announces Advisory Board formation
6.7.2017 19:29 | Business Wire
Smart data management company, Eagle Genomics, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of some of the world’s thought leaders in data and life sciences. Members of the board are all exceptional individuals representing enterprise, academia, investment and education.
The purpose of the Advisory Board is to further the Company’s mission to enable insight through data driven discovery, with members offering specialised scientific expertise to the executive management team.
Founding members of the Advisory Board include Nessa Carey, Douglas Kell CBE, Researcher and Systems Biologist at the University of Manchester, Cliff Meltzer, CEO at Excellcare, David Cleevely CBE, Chairman at Raspberry Pi Foundation and Paul Flicek, Head of Genes, Genomes and Variation Resources at European Bioinformatics Institute.
“Each advisor brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a valuable external perspective to ensure Eagle Genomics remains at the forefront of scientific innovation,” said Executive Chairman Anthony Finbow.
Providing a combination of software and bioinformatics expertise, the Eagle Genomics platform acts as the “Automated Data Scientist”, qualifying and collating the relevant data from which faster and more accurate insight can be achieved.
The company also announce the retirement of Alan Barrell as Non-Executive Director. Chairman Anthony Finbow commented: “I would personally like to thank Alan for his years of service and the valuable contribution he has made to Eagle, and wish him a healthy, happy retirement.”
Further details of the Advisory Board members are given on the Eagle Genomics website.
About Eagle Genomics
Eagle Genomics is a smart data management software company helping life sciences companies conducting data intensive research to bring new candidate medicines, therapies and products to patients and customers more quickly. Its Automated Data Scientist software platform exploits state of the industry data science to radically reduce time to cost of research, thus enabling customers to achieve drastic productivity improvements and true data driven discovery.
For more information on Eagle Genomics, please visit the company’s website, follow Eagle Genomics on Twitter (@Eaglegen) or call Eagle Genomics at +44 (0)1223 654481.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005927/en/
Contact information
Eagle Genomics
Catherine Kidd
UK +44 7719 622303
USA +1 914 215 4345
catherine.kidd@eaglegenomics.com
