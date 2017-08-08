Eagle Genomics Secures Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund Grant to Develop Pioneering Life Sciences Data Curation Module

8.8.2017 14:43 | Business Wire

Smart data management for life sciences company, Eagle Genomics, has today announced it has been awarded a close to £600,000 grant from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, to support the company’s ongoing commitment to radically reduce time to insight through data science.

The project which has received the grant, under the banner; ‘Increase your data's value: A value-driven semantic enrichment system to speed up scientific insight’ – will further develop the pioneering e[curate] data curation module. Using a unique combination of conversational and statistical learning, decision theory and semantic enrichment, e[curate] will enable scientists to question data with context, significantly improving relevancy and, therefore, speed to insight. Integrated as part of Eagle’s ‘e[automateddatascientist]’ platform, e[curate] will solve the constraints scientists currently experience in being able to weave and store data consistently.

In support of the project Eagle Genomics will receive a share of the £197m to be invested in healthcare and medicine through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, introduced by the UK Government to help meet the ‘major industrial and societal challenges of our time’.

The impact of the e[curate] platform on life sciences research will be significant, not only in addressing the challenge of speeding up patient access to new drugs and treatments, but also in reducing the cost of bringing drugs to market.

Executive Chairman at Eagle Genomics, Anthony Finbow commented - “We are delighted to have received this Innovate UK award, in recognition of the potential of our platform to radically reduce the time and cost involved in achieving scientific insight. We’re excited about the impact this will have on drug discovery and innovation, resulting in better tailored therapeutics (precision medicines) and safer consumer products.”

The Chief Executive of the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, Dr Ruth McKernan commented: “Innovate UK is proud to support Eagle Genomics in the development of the e[curate] platform which has the potential to accelerate scientific discovery, through intelligent data storage and analysis. This will speed the creation of new medicines, increasing productivity in the health and life sciences, a key aim of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.”

