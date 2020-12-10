ECB extends pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations

ECB press release 10.12.2020

ECB to offer four additional pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations in 2021 allotted on a quarterly basis, each with a tenor of one year.

Additional operations provide liquidity backstop to preserve the smooth functioning of the money market during the extended pandemic period.

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to offer four additional pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs) on a quarterly basis during 2021. Each operation will have a tenor of approximately one year. These operations will serve as a liquidity backstop to the euro area banking system and contribute to preserving the smooth functioning of money markets during the extended pandemic period.

The PELTROs will be conducted as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment. The operations will be offered at accommodative terms. The interest rate will be 25 basis points below the average rate applied in the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations (currently 0%) over the life of the respective PELTRO.

The PELTROs will be conducted in accordance with the indicative calendar shown below.

Announcement Allotment Settlement Maturity date Tuesday, 23 March 2021 Wednesday, 24 March 2021 Thursday, 25 March 2021 Thursday, 31 March 2022 Monday, 21 June 2021 Tuesday, 22 June 2021 Thursday, 24 June 2021 Thursday, 30 June 2022 Tuesday, 28 September 2021 Wednesday, 29 September 2021 Thursday, 30 September 2021 Thursday, 29 September 2022 Tuesday, 14 December 2021 Wednesday, 15 December 2021 Thursday, 16 December 2021 Thursday, 26 January 2023

Notes

The ECB announced the initial series of seven PELTROs on 30 April 2020, the first of which was allotted on 20 May 2020 and the last on 2 December 2020.

The first PELTRO of the initial series will mature on 29 July 2021 and the last on 30 September 2021.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu

Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.