ECB kick-starts Eurosystem listening events for strategy review
- Euro area citizens are invited to submit ideas and comments online
- “ECB Listens” event for civil society to take place in Brussels on 26 March
- Further Eurosystem listening events to follow, organised by national central banks
The European Central Bank (ECB) and the 19 euro area national central banks, which together form the Eurosystem, are inviting euro area citizens and organisations to contribute ideas and comments on the way the central bank conducts its monetary policy within the framework set out by the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The ECB is launching dedicated web pages to explain the review process, together with an online form which citizens can use to submit proposals and comments in euro area languages.
The ECB launched its strategy review on 23 January with the aim of soliciting ideas and comments from the widest possible public and better understanding how other considerations such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability can be relevant in pursuing the ECB’s mandate.
To this end, it is inviting civil society organisations to a series of Eurosystem listening events, the first of which will be held in Brussels on 26 March and be chaired by ECB President Christine Lagarde.
“We want to listen to the views, expectations and concerns of the public with an open mind”, said President Lagarde.
Representatives of a wide range of regional and consumer organisations, as well as social partners, will have the opportunity to share their views on the ECB’s policies. This conference kicks off a series of events hosted in all 19 euro area countries, which will be organised by the national central banks of the Eurosystem.
The ECB will also hold listening events with academics (starting with the ECB and its Watchers conference in Frankfurt on 24 March) and financial sector participants, as well as continuing its ongoing dialogue with the European Parliament.
ECB kickstartar eurosystemets lyssna-in-event för strategiöversyn25.2.2020 10:00:00 EET | Uutinen
Invånarna i euroområdet inbjuds att lämna idéer och synpunkter online ECB lyssnar-på-dig-event för det civila samhället i Bryssel den 26 mars Eurosystemet kommer att organisera ytterligare lyssna-in-event framöver Eurosystemet (Europeiska centralbanken (ECB) och de 19 nationella centralbankerna i euroområdet) bjuder in euroområdets invånare och organisationer att dela med sig av sina tankar och idéer om hur centralbanken bedriver sin penningpolitik, i enlighet med det ramverk som fastställts genom fördraget om Europeiska unionens funktionssätt. ECB lanserar särskilda webbsidor för att förklara hur översynen går till, med ett onlineformulär där förslag och synpunkter kan lämnas på euroområdets språk. ECB inledde sin strategiöversyn den 23 januari. Målet är att få in idéer och synpunkter från en så bred allmänhet som möjligt och bättre förstå hur andra aspekter som finansiell stabilitet, sysselsättning och miljömässig hållbarhet kan vara relevanta för ECB:s mandat. Därför bjuder ECB in c
Eurojärjestelmän keskuspankit kuuntelevat kansalaisia EKP:n strategian uudelleenarvioinnissa25.2.2020 10:00:00 EET | Uutinen
Euroalueen kansalaisia pyydetään esittämään ideoitaan ja kommenttejaan verkossa. EKP järjestää kuuntelutilaisuuden kansalaisjärjestöille Brysselissä 26.3.2020. Kuuntelutilaisuuksia järjestetään myös eurojärjestelmän kansallisissa keskuspankeissa. Euroopan keskuspankki (EKP) ja euroalueen 19 kansallista keskuspankkia, jotka yhdessä muodostavat eurojärjestelmän, kutsuvat kansalaisia osallistumaan rahapolitiikan strategian uudelleenarviointiin. Kansalaisia pyydetään esittämään ajatuksiaan ja näkemyksiään EKP:n rahapolitiikasta ja sen harjoittamisesta Euroopan unionin toiminnasta tehdyn sopimuksen asettamissa rajoissa. EKP kertoo arviointiprosessista erityisillä teemasivuilla ja kerää niillä olevalla vastauslomakkeella ehdotuksia ja kommentteja euroalueen kielillä. EKP:n strategian uudelleenarviointi käynnistettiin 23.1.2020. Tavoitteena on saada ideoita ja kommentteja mahdollisimman laajalta joukolta kansalaisia ja muodostaa selkeämpi käsitys siitä, miten esimerkiksi rahoitusvakaus, työll
EKP:n tiedote 19.2.2020
Bluffmeddelanden i Finlands Banks namn13.2.2020 14:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Bluff-och nätfiskemeddelanden har skickats i Finlands Banks och de anställdas namn. Mottagarna ska inte reagera på dessa meddelanden och under inga omständigheter öppna länken.
Suomen Pankin nimissä huijausviestejä13.2.2020 14:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Suomen Pankin nimissä on lähetetty huijaus- ja kalasteluviestejä. Näihin viesteihin ei tule reagoida ja linkkiä ei missään tapauksessa tule avata.
