ECB kickstartar eurosystemets lyssna-in-event för strategiöversyn

25.2.2020

Euro area citizens are invited to submit ideas and comments online “ECB Listens” event for civil society to take place in Brussels on 26 March Further Eurosystem listening events to follow, organised by national central banks The European Central Bank (ECB) and the 19 euro area national central banks, which together form the Eurosystem, are inviting euro area citizens and organisations to contribute ideas and comments on the way the central bank conducts its monetary policy within the framework set out by the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The ECB is launching dedicated web pages to explain the review process, together with an online form which citizens can use to submit proposals and comments in euro area languages. The ECB launched its strategy review on 23 January with the aim of soliciting ideas and comments from the widest possible public and better understanding how other considerations such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability can