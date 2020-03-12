ECB Monetary policy decisions
ECB press relase 12 March 2020
At today’s meeting the Governing Council decided on a comprehensive package of monetary policy measures:
(1) Additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) will be conducted, temporarily, to provide immediate liquidity support to the euro area financial system. Although the Governing Council does not see material signs of strains in money markets or liquidity shortages in the banking system, these operations will provide an effective backstop in case of need. They will be carried out through a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with an interest rate that is equal to the average rate on the deposit facility. The LTROs will provide liquidity at favourable terms to bridge the period until the TLTRO III operation in June 2020.
(2) In TLTRO III, considerably more favourable terms will be applied during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to all TLTRO III operations outstanding during that same time. These operations will support bank lending to those affected most by the spread of the coronavirus, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises. Throughout this period, the interest rate on these TLTRO III operations will be 25 basis points below the average rate applied in the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations. For counterparties that maintain their levels of credit provision, the rate applied in these operations will be lower, and, over the period ending in June 2021, can be as low as 25 basis points below the average interest rate on the deposit facility. Moreover, the maximum total amount that counterparties will henceforth be entitled to borrow in TLTRO III operations is raised to 50% of their stock of eligible loans as at 28 February 2019. In this context, the Governing Council will mandate the Eurosystem committees to investigate collateral easing measures to ensure that counterparties continue to be able to make full use of the funding support.
(3) A temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of €120 billion will be added until the end of the year, ensuring a strong contribution from the private sector purchase programmes. In combination with the existing asset purchase programme (APP), this will support favourable financing conditions for the real economy in times of heightened uncertainty.
The Governing Council continues to expect net asset purchases to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.
(4) The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.
(5) Reinvestments of the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP will continue, in full, for an extended period of time past the date when the Governing Council starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.
Further details on the precise terms of the new operations will be published in dedicated press releases this afternoon at 15:30 CET.
The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:30 CET today.
Corona virus contingency planning at the Bank of Finland12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Press release
The safety and wellbeing of our staff are of prime importance to the Bank of Finland. Within the Bank, the corona virus situation is being monitored and response measures prepared by a specially assigned group under the leadership of Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen. Under the contingency arrangements, distance work has been increased and all work-related travel has been suspended. The Bank is additionally cancelling all public events and seminars until the end of May 2020. The Bank of Finland Museum’s presentations are being cancelled and no new bookings are being accepted until further notice.
Koronavirukseen varautuminen Suomen Pankissa12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Henkilöstön turvallisuus ja hyvinvointi ovat Suomen Pankille ensisijaisen tärkeitä. Suomen Pankissa koronavirustilannetta seuraa ja toimenpiteitä koordinoi sitä varten asetettu ryhmä, jota johtaa johtokunnan varapuheenjohtaja Marja Nykänen. Varautumistoimenpiteinä etätyön tekemistä on lisätty ja virkamatkoista on luovuttu. Suomen Pankki peruu lisäksi kaikki yleisötilaisuudet ja seminaarit toukokuun loppuun saakka. Suomen Pankin rahamuseon opastukset perutaan ja uusia varauksia ei oteta museoon toistaiseksi.
Finlands Banks beredskapsåtgärder för coronaviruset12.3.2020 15:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Finlands Bank månar om medarbetarnas säkerhet och välbefinnande. Finlands Bank har tillsatt en grupp under ledning av direktionens vice ordförande Marja Nykänen för att bevaka coronavirusläget och samordna åtgärderna med anledning av viruset. Som ett led i beredskapsåtgärderna har banken ökat distansarbetet och ställt in tjänsteresorna. Finlands Bank ställer likaså in alla publikevenemang och seminarier till slutet av maj. Bokade visningar på Finlands Banks myntmuseum ställs in och inga nya bokningar tas tills vidare emot.
Det utestående beloppet av studielån översteg 4 miljarder euro i januari 20202.3.2020 13:01:00 EET | Uutinen
I januari 2020 utbetalades studielån för 308 miljoner euro, vilket är 8 % mer än vid motsvarande tidpunkt för ett år sedan och mer än någonsin under en månad. Genomsnittsräntan på nya uttag av studielån var i januari 2020 rekordlåg (0,34 %), när räntan på nya utbetalda studielån under samma period ett år tidigare var 0,48 %. Av de nya lånen var 90 % bundna till euriborräntor och 10 % till bankernas egna referensräntor. Genomsnittsräntan på euriborbundna studielån var 0,27 % och på primräntebundna studielån 0,88 %. I och med de stora uttagen ökade det utestående beloppet av studielån till rejält över 4 miljarder euro och var 4,3 miljarder euro vid utgången av januari 2020. Det utestående beloppet av studielån har ökat med 1,7 miljarder euro efter studiestödsreformen som trädde i kraft 2017. I januari 2020 var årsökningen 17 %. Ökningen i det utestående beloppet av studielån beror inte enbart på att låneposterna blivit större till följd av studiestödsreformen. Låntagarna har ökat i antal
Opintolainakanta ylitti 4 mrd. euroa tammikuussa 20202.3.2020 13:01:00 EET | Uutinen
Tammikuussa 2020 opintolainoja nostettiin 308 milj. euron edestä, mikä on 8 % enemmän kuin vuosi sitten vastaavana aikana ja enemmän kuin koskaan aikaisemmin kuukauden aikana. Tammikuussa 2020 nostettujen opintolainojen keskikorko oli ennätyksellisen alhainen (0,34 %), kun vuosi sitten vastaavana aikana nostettujen opintolainojen korko oli 0,48 %. Nostetuista opintolainoista 90 % oli sidottu euriborkorkoihin ja 10 % pankkien omiin viitekorkoihin. Nostettujen euriborsidonnaisten opintolainojen keskikorko oli 0,27 % ja primesidonnaisten 0,88 %. Runsaan nostomäärän myötä opintolainakanta kasvoi reilusti yli 4 mrd. euroon ja oli 4,3 mrd. euroa tammikuun 2020 lopussa. Opintolainakanta on kasvanut 1,7 mrd. euroa vuonna 2017 voimaan tulleen opintotukiuudistuksen jälkeen. Tammikuussa 2020 kannan vuosikasvuvauhti oli 17 %. Opintolainakanta ei ole kasvanut ainoastaan opintotukiuudistuksen myötä suurentuneiden lainaerien vuoksi. Lainan ottajien määrän lisääntymisestä kertoo opintovelallisten koko
Student loan stock exceeds EUR 4 bn in January 20202.3.2020 13:01:00 EET | Uutinen
In January 2020 , drawdowns of student loans totalled EUR 308 million, which is 8% more than in the year-earlier period and more than ever before month-on-month. The average interest rate on student loan drawdowns was record low, at 0.34%, compared with 0.48% in January 2019. Of the loans drawn down, 90% were linked to Euribor rates and 10% to banks’ own reference rates. The average interest rate on the Euribor-linked loans was 0.27% and that on the prime rate-linked loans was 0.88%. Fuelled by the high volume of drawdowns, the stock of student loans grew to well over EUR 4 bn, reaching EUR 4.3 bn at the end of January 2020. Since the student financial aid reform of 2017, the student loan stock has grown by EUR 1.7 bn. In January 2020, the annual growth rate of the stock was 17%. Growth in the student loan stock is not only due to higher loan amounts granted as a result of the student financial aid reform. The number of borrowers has also increased, which has been reflected in recent y
