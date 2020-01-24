Suomen Pankki

ECB-rådets beslut (utöver räntebeslut)

24.1.2020 16:07:00 EET | Suomen Pankki

Dela

ECB-rådets beslut (utöver räntebeslut), Januari 2020

Läs mer

Nyckelord

ECB-rådetnews1

Bilder

Ladda ned bild

Länkar

Om

Suomen Pankki
Suomen Pankki
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI

09 1831http://www.bof.fi

Finlands Bank är Finlands monetära myndighet och nationella centralbank. Banken är samtidigt en del av Eurosystemet, som svarar för euroländernas penningpolitik och övriga centralbanksuppgifter och administrerar världens näststörsta valuta, euron.

Följ Suomen Pankki

Abonnera på våra pressmeddelanden. Endast mejladress behövs och den används bara här. Du kan avanmäla dig när som helst.

Senaste pressmeddelandena från Suomen Pankki

ECB launches review of its monetery policy stategy23.1.2020 16:30:00 EETUutinen

EKP:n lehdistötiedote 23.1.2020 Review will encompass quantitative formulation of price stability, monetary policy toolkit, economic and monetary analyses and communication practices Other considerations, such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability, will also be part of review Expected to be concluded by end of 2020 Review will be based on thorough analysis and open minds, engaging with all stakeholders The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a review of its monetary policy strategy. The monetary policy strategy was adopted in 1998 and some of its elements were clarified in 2003. Since 2003 the euro area and the world economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, on the back of slowing productivity and an ageing population, as well as the legacy of the financial crisis, have driven interest rates down, reducing the scope for the ECB and other central banks to ease monetary policy by convent

I vårt pressrum kan du läsa de senaste pressmeddelandena, få tillgång till pressmaterial och hitta kontaktinformation.

Besök vårt pressrum