Educa verkossa -tapahtuma nosti esiin koronan tuomat opit ja haasteet sekä suomalaisen koulutusjärjestelmän kansainvälisen kiinnostavuuden

FinnBuild rescheduled to autumn 2022 - new FinnBuild goes Real Estate event in the autumn of 2021 27.1.2021 09:15:00 EET | Press release

Finland’s largest construction industry event FinnBuild will be rescheduled to October 2022 according to the original event rhythm. Next autumn, at the same time as the Real Estate Fair, the FinnBuild goes Real Estate event with a completely new concept will be organised, and will provide a forum for client encounters.