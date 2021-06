Edunvalvontavaltuutusten määrä on voimakkaassa kasvussa – ennakkoon laadittu valtakirja on kaikille monin tavoin helpompi

There is a strong increase in the number of continuing power of attorneys - a pre-established power of attorney is easier for everyone in many ways 17.6.2021 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

The number of confirmed continuing power of attorneys has increased significantly over five years. In 2015, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency confirmed about 1,500 power of attorneys, whereas in 2020, more than 4,600 power of attorneys were already confirmed. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency hopes that the popularity of the continuing power of attorney will increase.