Edwards Launches New Range of Passive Gauges and Controllers for Specialized High Vacuum Applications

Edwards is introducing a new range of passive gauges and controllers to meet the needs of those customers with specialized applications across the high energy physics and ultra high vacuum sectors. The new range of gauges and controllers are ideal in a wide range of applications, from UHV systems to process industries, or wherever the use of an active gauge is not possible.

The new Edwards range of passive gauges comprises Pirani, Penning and both Bayard-Alpert and Extractor Ion gauge heads. These are used in conjunction with a passive gauge controller to display pressure and offer an interface for the user. Pressure ranges of 10-9 to 1000 mbar are covered by the PGC201 controller together with Pirani and Penning gauge, and for pressure ranges of 10-12 to 1000 mbar are covered by the PGC202 controller together with Pirani and Ion gauge.

“We are pleased to launch this new range of passive gauges and controllers”, commented Dave Goodwin, Senior Product Manager, High Vacuum, Edwards. “They are an excellent addition to the Edwards portfolio of vacuum solutions and enhance our customer product offering.”

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

