Ei koskaan enää – kokemuksellinen valoteos tuo sodan sukupolven eteemme

Never again – empirical light art installation brings the wartime generation in front of us 28.11.2017

What would it feel like to walk through a 40 meter tunnel-like light art installation, whose black walls are covered with the silently rolling names of thousands and thousands of people? There were hundreds of thousands of them. Young men and women, mostly in their twenties or thirties. The generation whose youth was shadowed by war and whose future was spent dealing with those harsh memories.