EKP sitoutuu edistämään tasa-arvoa, monimuotoisuutta ja osallisuutta

26.7.2022

ECB press release 26 July 2022 ECB signs system-wide charter upholding equality, diversity, and inclusion 27 signatories to date Today the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) officially launched the ESCB & SSM equality, diversity, and inclusion charter, together with the heads of 26 European national central banks and national competent authorities.[1] Signatories commit their institutions to accelerating efforts to promote working environments based on respect and dignity. They also commit to ensuring their workplaces are free from any form of discrimination. “More diverse and inclusive institutions yield better results. By uniting our individual efforts, we are one step closer to better reflecting the diversity of the citizens we serve,” President Lagarde said. By signing the charter, all participating institutions confirm their common understanding that diverse and inclusive workplaces enhance the performance and resilience of their institutions. The charter lays out shared