EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

May sees large drawdowns of unsecured consumer credit 29.6.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In May 2023, the amount of unsecured consumer credit[1] drawn from credit institutions totalled EUR 254 million, an increase of 7% on May last year. The average interest rate on new unsecured consumer credit rose from April, to 12% in May. New vehicle loans[2] drawn from credit institutions[3] in May also surpassed the levels taken out in May last year. These drawdowns totalled EUR 182 million, an increase of 20% year-on-year. The annualised agreed rate on new vehicle loans was 5.73% in May. A total of 90% of the new vehicle loans were with a fixed interest rate. Drawdowns of secured consumer credit[4] amounted to EUR 67 million, down 18% year-on-year. At the end of May 2023, the stock of credit card credit granted to households totalled EUR 3.6 billion, and the annual growth rate of the credit stock was 11%. The stock of credit card credit in May was larger than ever before.[5] In May, 81% of credit card credit was extended credit, with the remainder being convenience credit. The aver