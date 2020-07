EKP:n neuvoston päätökset (muut kuin korkopäätökset)

Drawdowns of holiday cottage loans record high in June 31.7.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Drawdowns of new loans for holiday residences (holiday cottage loans) were record high in June 2020, amounting to EUR 154 million - an increase of as much as 64% on June 2019. The annualised agreed rate on new holiday residence loans in June was 0.96%. Reflecting the high level of drawdowns, the stock of loans for holiday residences increased to EUR 3.9 bn, and the growth rate of the stock (6%) in June was highest since August 2013. In June, the stock of holiday residence loans accounted for approximately 3% of the total stock of household credit. The repayment periods of holiday residence loans have lengthened in recent years, as have those of housing loans. The average repayment period of new holiday residence loans drawn down in June 2020 was 17 years 11 months, i.e. ten months longer than in June 2019. June was also a busy month for drawdowns of housing loans, following an exceptionally slow May. Drawdowns of new housing loans totalled EUR 1.8 bn in June, an increase of EUR 40 mill