EKP:n neuvoston uusi rahapolitiikan strategia

ECB presents action plan to include climate change considerations in its monetary policy strategy 8.7.2021 14:25:00 EEST | Press release

The ECB’s Governing Council is strongly committed: to further incorporating climate change considerations into its monetary policy framework; to expanding its analytical capacity in macroeconomic modelling, statistics and monetary policy with regard to climate change; to including climate change considerations in monetary policy operations in the areas of disclosure, risk assessment, collateral framework and corporate sector asset purchases; to implementing the action plan in line with progress on the EU policies and initiatives in the field of environmental sustainability disclosure and reporting. The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided on a comprehensive action plan, with an ambitious roadmap (see annex) to further incorporate climate change considerations into its policy framework. With this decision, the Governing Council underlines its commitment to more systematically reflect environmental sustainability considerations in its monetary policy. The deci