EKP:n pääjohtajan alustuspuheenvuoro lehdistötilaisuudessa 21.1.2021 (suomenkielinen käännös)

Growth in the stock of housing corporation loans slowest in over a decade 7.1.2021

At the end of November 2020, the stock of housing corporation loans was EUR 34 bn. The annual growth rate was 6,9%. While growth remains fairly strong, it has been slowing steadily since April. Growth in housing corporation loans has not been this slow since May 2009. In November 2020, housing corporations drew down EUR 370 million in new loans, a decrease of 25% on the same period a year earlier. In January–November 2020, housing corporation loan drawdowns decreased by nearly 16% on the same period a year earlier. The decline in loan drawdowns is partly attributable to a contraction in residential construction and postponement of renovations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The downward trend in the amount of drawdowns has continued since 2018. The average interest rate on new loans has increased slightly during the year and was 1.23% in November. Housing rental agencies are also included in the statistic as housing corporations, but most of the housing corporation loans are held by hous