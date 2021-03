EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

More student loan drawdowns in January than ever before 1.3.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In January 2021[1] new student loan drawdowns amounted to EUR 327 million, which was 6% more than in the same period a year earlierand more than ever before in a single month. The average interest on the student loans drawn down in January was at a record low (0.21%). Euribor-linked loans accounted for 93% of all the new drawdowns, with an average interest of 0.16%. The increase in the number of drawdowns has meant rapid growth in recent years in the stock of student loans. At the end of January, the stock of student loans stood at EUR 4.9 billion, with an annual growth rate of 14.6%. The stock of student loans has almost doubled since the reform of student financial aid that came into effect in 2017. In addition to the increase in the size of loan tranches as a result of the reform of student financial aid, the stock of student loans has also been augmented by an increase in the number of borrowers. The total number of people with outstanding student loan debt has grown rapidly in rec