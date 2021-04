EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Ålands lyceum won the Generation €uro Students’ Award monetary policy competition 14.4.2021 14:15:00 EEST | Press release

A team from Ålands lyceum has won the Finnish final of the Generation €uro Students’ Award.The other finalists came from Etelä-Tapiola lukio and Kuopion klassillinen lukio. The final was held as a remote event on 14 April 2021.The award-winning team was selected by a jury composed of Bank of Finland experts, chaired by Head of Research Esa Jokivuolle. The winning team Victor Byman, Alva Kahnberg Aaron Nordberd and Noel Rönnberg and the teacher Anders Casén who tutored the team will have the opportunity to meet European Central Bank management in a virtual event in May.The two other teams that qualified for the finals were awarded book gift vouchers. “Along with the elderly, young people have been among the biggest victims of the coronavirus pandemic.Your participation shows that you have not become prisoners of circumstances, rather you have raised the bar above what is normally required of anyone.Your active attitude is not only to be appreciated but is also a key to social influence