EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

BOFIT Forecast for Russia 2023–2024 14.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | News

Due to the surprisingly robust growth in the first half of 2023, and the low base, growth for all of 2023 should be around 2 % even with decreasing quarterly growth for the rest of the year. We expect on-year growth of about one percent next year. Notes BOFIT senior adviser Laura Solanko: ”An ever-increasing share of the Russian economy’s resources now goes to the war effort. GDP growth supported by such public spending is unsustainable over the longer term.” This year’s growth has mainly been driven by growth in public spending and increased bank lending. Strong growth in demand has boosted capacity utilisation to the maximum in many branches and pushed unemployment record lows. Mobilisation and emigration have exacerbated Russia’s already chronic labour shortage caused by demographic trends. Economic activity has recovered to near pre-war levels and sanctions limit imports, particularly imports of investment goods. Russia currently lacks the prerequisites for sustained long-term grow