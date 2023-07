Elcoline Group Oy:n hallitukseen on nimitetty Ari Lehtoranta ja Kia Aejmelaeus

Nordic companies Elcoline and Salgrom to cooperate on industrial fire protection that features space technology 30.6.2023 14:51:28 EEST | Press release

Elcoline Group and Salgrom Technologies have entered into a cooperation agreement to produce fire protection solutions for industrial needs in the Nordic countries. The range includes a wide selection of some of the most effective aerosol fire suppression and extinguishing automation solutions, including life cycle services. The agreement will enable the companies to meet the increasing demand, which has been driven by the need to abandon traditional fire extinguishing agents that harm the environment.