Elcoline tarjoaa pitkän työnäkymän meriteollisuudessa, josta ei loistoa puutu: “On viehättävää nähdä jättiristeilijän rakentaminen alusta loppuun asti”

Sale of Maintpartner AB’s business operations to Elcoline AB bring dozens of new jobs to the area and ensure more extensive industrial installation and maintenance services 30.11.2022 21:00:52 EET | Press release

The sale of the business operations of Karlskoga-based Maintpartner AB to Elcoline Group, which is growing strongly in the Nordic countries, was confirmed on 30 November 2022. Business will continue as normal under the Elcoline AB name. Elcoline will enable the provision of a more extensive range of services with increased resources. The deal will also open up dozens of new jobs in the area.