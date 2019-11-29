Elias Pöyry, Virta Ltd: “Peak power of aggregated Electric Vehicles on Virta platform equals a nuclear reactor already in the next few years.”

Electric Vehicles are the single biggest new flexibility asset for the energy system, claims Elias Pöyry, deputy CEO of Virta charging platform. Pöyry calls for pan-European open energy data access to enable easier energy system integration for electric vehicles.

Electric Vehicles are the single biggest new flexibility asset for the energy system, claims Elias Pöyry, deputy CEO of Virta charging platform. Pöyry calls for pan-European open energy data access to enable easier energy system integration for electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles will be the single biggest new asset providing flexibility to the energy system in the next decades. Already in the coming few years there will be a pool of EV chargers as aggregated reserves with peak power equal to a nuclear reactor. This reserve can be commanded with reaction times measured in milliseconds” says Pöyry. According to Pöyry, access to energy meter data is the key enabler in exploitation of electric vehicles as aggregated energy storages for new energy flexibility services.

In an event that took place today in Tallinn, Estonia, the leading European transmission system operators from Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, The Netherlands, France and Spain signed a Letter of Intent on Pan-European open energy data access together with a petition from key stakeholders, including Virta Ltd.