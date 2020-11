Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaosto: Finnoon alueelta kaksi tonttia puukerrostalojen toteuttamiseen

Mayor Jukka Mäkelä’s budget proposal for 2021: Espoo will secure services for residents, in spite of major challenges posed by the coronavirus 29.10.2020 17:00:00 EET | Press release

The coronavirus pandemic has weakened the employment situation and the expected local income tax and corporation tax revenues, while especially the need for social and health services has increased. “The city will secure services for its residents even in these challenging times. Our personnel have developed new digital services, adopted new remote work methods and been able to respond quickly to the needs of our residents. The development and digitalisation of services will continue in the coming years,” says Jukka Mäkelä, Mayor of Espoo.