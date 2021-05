Elinkeino- ja kilpailukykyjaosto: Leppävaaran aseman pohjoispuolen suunnitteluvaraus rauennut

Hero pollinators land at Glims Farmstead Museum 28.5.2021 06:32:00 EEST | Press release

The bushy bumblebees, the busy bees, the heated hoverflies and the beautiful butterflies are all vital pollinators. The Sankaripölyttäjät (Hero pollinators) exhibition opening at Glims Farmstead Museum on 1 June 2021 provides versatile information on pollinators as well as tips on how we can take better care of these important insects going forward.