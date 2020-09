Elokuussa 2020 nostettiin runsaasti ennätyksellisen matalakorkoisia opintolainoja

A high amount of student loans drawn down at record-low rates in August 2020 30.9.2020 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Drawdowns of student loans in August 2020 [1] totalled EUR 176 million, an increase of 6% on August a year earlier. The average interest rate on student loan drawdowns was record low in August, at 0.28%. Thanks to government guarantees, student loans pose a low risk for banks, which is reflected in the low margins on these loans. The impact of the coronavirus crisis was particularly evident in drawdowns of student loans in June 2020: the total amount taken out was EUR 59 million, almost twice the amount compared with June a year earlier. One of the factors explaining this increase could be that there have been fewer summer jobs available during the coronavirus crisis. In addition to the greater popularity on student financial aid for the summer, many students may also have taken out their student loan for the academic year 2019–2020 as late as June this year. This was also the first time when most of the summer aid recipients could take out their student loan instalment for the autumn