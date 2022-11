EMBARGO: Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe Pohjoismaiden neuvoston 74. istunnossa Helsingissä 1.11.2022

President Niinistö to make state visit to Iceland 11.10.2022 10:06:50 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 50/2022 11 October 2022 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Iceland with his spouse Jenni Haukio, on 19–20 October 2022. President Niinistö will hold official discussions with President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson in the Bessastaðir Presidential Residence on Wednesday, 19 October. The topics of the Presidents’ discussions will include Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, security situation in Europe, Finland’s NATO accession and Nordic cooperation. President Niinistö will also meet Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Speaker of the Icelandic Parliament and Members of the Speaker’s Committee. In the afternoon, President Niinistö and President Jóhannesson will participate at a discussion event on Europe’s security and Nordic cooperation at the University of Iceland. The day’s programme will end with a dinner hosted by the Presidential couple of Iceland. Spouse of the Preside