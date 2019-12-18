EMMA addresses the climate crisis in spring 2020
EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art is highlighting the climate crisis as the theme of spring 2020. The theme will be addressed in EMMA’s programme and parts of the exhibitions. The museum is also taking continuous steps towards sustainability in order to make EMMA a permanently environmental-friendly operator for our planet.
EMMA’s exhibition programme for the spring is opened by Tacita Dean's and Nastja Säde Rönkkö’s exhibitions, which direct the gaze into the changes and transience of the environment. Dean explores our changing environment, the passing of time and how it can be witnessed in our habitat. The films and large-sized blackboard paintings are often based on natural phenomena, such as cloud formation or solar eclipse. Dean work studies the complex birth processes of matters and phenomena to counter the fast tempo of today’s digital society.
Environmental changes and the climate crisis are also at the core of Nastja Säde Rönkkö’s exhibition for those yet to be. Rönkkö’s media piece is one person’s statement, where she travels to destinations destroyed or on the verge of destruction at the hands of humans.
“We care about our operating environment, and we are doing our part by being involved in the joint effort to fight climate change. There is still room for development in our own activities as a museum when it comes to sustainable development, and this work will continue. We also want to be a part of the discussion around responsibility. Our programme includes events and exhibitions, which allow us an opportunity to address this topical theme with our visitors,” says Museum Director Pilvi Kalhama.
EMMA’s climate-related programme can be read on EMMA’s website from January 2020 onwards.
Sustainability is increasingly being incorporated into EMMA’s events and services. The climate crisis is the subject of the 25 March EMMA Talks titled The Climate is Changing. What can we do? In the discussion moderated by Pilvi Kalhama, experts ponder what can still be done through means of art and research and on the individual level.
EMMA is participating in the One million trees to Finland initiative in spring 2020. The project by artist Nina Backman seeks to increase the number of trees by involving citizens in planting them. EMMA and exhibition centre WeeGee are collaborating as donors and distributors of seedlings.
Sustainable development is one the central values of the City of Espoo. The city has also been named the most sustainable city in Europe in an international benchmark study, and its goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2030.
Keywords
Contacts
Asta TeräväinenViestintäkoordinaattori / Communications Coordinator+358447601930asta.teravainen@emmamuseum.fi
Images
About EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Ahertajantie 5
02100 Espoo
http://www.emmamuseum.fi
EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museon kokoelma- ja näyttelytoiminta profiloituu kotimaiseen ja kansainväliseen modernismiin, nykytaiteeseen sekä designiin. EMMA sijaitsee Espoon Tapiolassa, professori Aarno Ruusuvuoren suunnittelemassa betoniarkkitehtuuria edustavassa Näyttelykeskus WeeGeessä. Näyttelytilat ovat pinta-alaltaan Suomen suurimmat, ja pelkistetty moderni arkkitehtuuri tukee EMMAn, Saastamoisen säätiön ja Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiön kokoelmien sekä vaihtuvien näyttelyiden kokemuksellista esittämistä. Tervetuloa!
@emmamuseum
Subscribe to releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Subscribe to all the latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
På EMMA behandlas klimatkrisen på våren 202018.12.2019 14:55:00 EET | Tiedote
På EMMA – Esbo moderna konstmuseum lyfter vi fram klimatkrisen som temat för våren 2020. Vi tar itu med temat både i EMMAs program och i en del av utställningsinnehållet. På samma gång tar vi i vår verksamhet ständigt nya steg i mer hållbar riktning för att på ett permanent sätt göra EMMA till en aktör som är vänlig mot vårt jordklot.
EMMAssa käsitellään ilmastokriisiä keväällä 202018.12.2019 14:55:00 EET | Tiedote
EMMA – Espoon modernin taiteen museo nostaa ilmastokriisin kevään 2020 teemaksi. Teemaan pureudutaan sekä EMMAn ohjelmassa että osassa näyttelysisältöjä. Samalla otamme toiminnassamme jatkuvasti askeleita kestävämpään suuntaan tehdäksemme EMMAsta pysyvästi maapallollemme ystävällisen toimijan.
Merituulentorille valmistunut Elina Aution seinämaalaus on vuorovaikutuksessa Tapiolan arkkitehtuurin kanssa5.12.2019 08:22:39 EET | Tiedote
Nuori ansioitunut kuvataiteilija Elina Autio on toteuttanut Tapiolan keskustaan Merituulentorille uuden seinämaalauksen Crossings. Tapiola on merkittävä arkkitehtuurikohde ja uusi teos on vuorovaikutuksessa linjakkaan modernistisen arkkitehtuurin kanssa.
The internationally acclaimed artist Chiharu Shiota will create a large spatial installation for EMMA in autumn 2021 14.11.2019 12:50:00 EET | Press release
Since 2018, the collaboration between EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation has seen works created by topically relevant international artists, tailored site-specifically for EMMA’s unique space. The fourth artist in the collaboration is Chiharu Shiota, who is known for her impressive spatial artworks, where she combines vast webs of threads with various everyday objects.
Maailmankuulu Chiharu Shiota toteuttaa EMMAan suuren tilallisen installaation syksyllä 202114.11.2019 12:50:00 EET | Tiedote
EMMAn ja Saastamoisen säätiön välisessä yhteistyömuodossa on vuodesta 2018 nähty varta vasten EMMAn tilaan luotuja teoksia merkittäviltä kansainvälisiltä taiteilijoilta. Yhteistyön puitteissa neljäs taiteilija on Chiharu Shiota, joka on tunnettu vaikuttavista tilallisista teoksista, joissa hän yhdistää laajoja lankaverkostoja erilaisiin arkisiin objekteihin. Lisäksi EMMAssa pysyvästi esillä olevaan, Saastamoisen säätiön taidekokoelmaa esittelevään, Kosketus-näyttelyyn on tehty lisäyksiä mediataiteen ohjelmaan vuodelle 2020.
Den världsberömda Chiharu Shiota förverkligar på EMMA en stor rumslig installation på hösten 202114.11.2019 12:50:00 EET | Tiedote
I samarbetsformen mellan EMMA och Saastamoinens stiftelse har man ända sedan år 2018 kunnat se verk av betydelsefulla internationella konstnärer som skapats speciellt för EMMAs utrymmen. Den fjärde konstnären som framträder inom ramen för detta samarbete är Chiharu Shiota som är känd för sina imponerande rumsliga verk där hon förenar trådnät med olika slags objekt. I utställningen Beröring som presenterar Saastamoinens stiftelses konstsamling och som visas permanent i EMMA har gjorts tillägg för mediakonstprogrammet för år 2020.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom