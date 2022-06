EMMA antoi taidelahjan 50-vuotiaalle Espoolle – Kerttu Horilan julkinen taideteos Espoon Nelli ilahduttaa kaupunkilaisia Toppelundinrannassa

EMMA celebrates the 50th anniversary of Espoo by gifting a public sculpture – Espoo’s Nelli by Kerttu Horila unveiled on Toppelundinranta beach 7.6.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art has gifted a public sculpture to the people of Espoo to celebrate the City of Espoo’s 50th anniversary. Espoo’s Nelli is a sculpture by Kerttu Horila that will move to a new location every year as decided by the residents of Espoo. The sculpture was unveiled on Monday, June 6 with the artist in attendance. The gift was accepted on behalf of the people of Espoo by Mayor Jukka Mäkelä.