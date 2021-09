EMMA esittelee virolaisen Konrad Mägin tuotantoa kaikkien aikojen laajimmassa näyttelyssä. Konrad Mägi – Maalauksen arvoitus kuljettaa katsojat 1900-luvun alussa vaikuttaneen taiteilijan ainutlaatuiseen ja koloristiseen maailmaan.

What happens when a Painting Machine is put in charge of creating art? Leena and Kalle Nio’s first collaboration opens in EMMA 14.9.2021 15:35:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA presents Painting Machine, a mesmerising performance-installation that combines magic with visual art. The work is the first collaboration by Leena Nio (b. 1982), a visual artist renowned for her multilayered paintings, and Kalle Nio (b. 1982), visual artist, magician and theatre director. Blending performance art and visual art, the installation includes weekly live performances in each of which a new painting is created. At the end of each performance, the unique painting produced by the Painting Machine is hung in the exhibition space. Leena and Kalle Nio’s Painting Machine is on display at EMMA from 29 September to 12 December 2021. Live performances are held every Saturday. Seats are limited and must be booked online in advance. Booking is now open at EMMA’s website!