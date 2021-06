EMMAssa avautuvan Hesselholdt & Mejlvangin näyttely The White Exhibition kiinnittää huomiomme valkoiseen väriin liittyviin merkityksiin ja niitä edustaviin symboleihin

Aaron Heino pushes the boundaries of sculpture in Off Topic 1.6.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Off Topic is a new exhibition at EMMA featuring the winner of the 2019 Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize, Aaron Heino. Heino’s organic treatment of form is informed by the abstract tradition of sculpture, but his subjects are universally relatable. His meditations on the cycle of life, sexuality and human relationships are placed in humorous juxtaposition with his surprising choice of materials. Off Topic will be on view at EMMA from June 2 to December 12, 2021.