EnerKey and Microsoft announce an international IP co-sell cooperation for Powered by EnerKey

In addition to Powered by EnerKey´s release on Microsoft AppSource globally, EnerKey and Microsoft announce an international IP co-sell cooperation that extends Powered by EnerKey´s reach with Microsoft´s international sales network.

EnerKey has been developing high-end customer solutions on Microsoft Azure for years to develop today´s fully scalable and cloud-native SaaS that is capable to refine, enrich and manage efficiently end-customers energy consumption and sustainability data. The IP co-sell cooperation is naturally beneficial for both companies as new EnerKey end customers grow the usage of Microsoft Azure services and Microsoft´s international sellers and partner networks empower EnerKey with added global sales resources.

“The IP co-sell Partnership with Microsoft will accelerate our international sales operations and boost us to the next level in growth. We are extremely proud and happy that a global giant like Microsoft has evaluated EnerKey to have global scalable potential in sustainability and savings, enabling the path for carbon neutral future,” commented Jaakko Huhta, Vice President of EnerKey.

January 16th, 2020 Microsoft announced an ambitious goal and a new plan to reduce and ultimately remove its carbon footprint. By 2030 Microsoft will be carbon negative, and by 2050 Microsoft will remove from the environment all the carbon the company has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption since it was founded in 1975.

“Powered by EnerKey is a prime example of a SaaS solution that enables businesses to reduce their environmental footprint and achieve better energy efficiency. In addition, partner cooperation with EnerKey lines up with Microsoft´s sustainability values and carbon footprint goals. We are excited to be able to offer a cloud-native, Azure-based sustainability and energy management SaaS solution to our customers globally,” commented Katarina Engblom, Director for One Commercial Partner and Small, Medium and Corporate Customers, Microsoft.

EnerKey Sustainability & Energy Management System (SEMS) is the Nordic region’s leading cloud-native SaaS solution for managing energy data and processes. The sustainability features solve the most demanding corporate sustainability management needs.

Powered by EnerKey is now available globally on Microsoft AppSource as a white label solution for all energy and utility companies to build high-end customer experience for their corporate customers in sustainability and energy management.