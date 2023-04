Enerqon ja YES-EU Oy:n liiketoiminnot yhdistyvät

Appointment news: top experts in the field steer the electrification of traffic at Enerqo Oy 8.6.2022 12:37:04 EEST | Press release

Mikko Kytölä has been appointed CEO of Enerqo Oy. The company specializes in electrifying traffic. In addition, Mikko Summala has started as sales manager at Enerqo. Kytölä brings with him top expertise in the bus industry. Summala has extensive experience in managing traffic change and electrification.