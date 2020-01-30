Enhanced luxury and power for flagship model: Yamarin 88 DC Premium and Yamaha XF425 outboards utombordare XF425
Yamarin is offering a Premium version of its flagship model, the 88 DC day cruiser, for the 2020 boating season. In addition, the maximum engine rating for the Yamarin 88 DC has been increased to 425 hp, allowing customers to specify Yamaha’s most powerful outboard, the new Yamaha XF425 XTO.
Yamarin 88 DC Premium
Launched last year as the flagship day cruiser model, the Yamarin 88 DC is available for the 2020 season in a stylish Premium version. Visually, the Premium version stands out from the Standard version with its stainless steel windshield frame and a pair of large 16-inch displays in the driver’s console. The two Yamarin Q smart displays enable the helmsman to view simultaneously a full-scale electronic chart on one screen and just the key engine data, for example, on the other.
The luxury of the Premium version can be seen especially inside the cabin, where the wardrobe, the WC door and doorframe, the shelf behind the bed, the back of the mirrors, and the storage boxes are all wood. The mattresses in the Premium version of the Yamarin 88 DC come standard in sahara brown, and grey mattresses can also be specified.
Standard Yamarin 88 DC updates
The Standard version of the Yamarin 88 DC day cruiser has been updated for the upcoming 2020 boating season in accordance with the wishes of customers to make it even more attractive. For example, the cushions in the cockpit are now softer and the table bigger than in last year’s model. In addition, new materials have been introduced, and the number of cupholders and clothing hooks has been increased.
The Yamarin 88 DC comes with comprehensive standard equipment, including the Entertainment package with speakers, a harbour cover, hydraulic steering, a tilt steering wheel, teak in the cockpit, foredeck and aft swimming platform, openable hull windows, a stove, an electrical WC with septic tank, and a fresh water system and tank.
Customers can further upgrade their Yamarin 88 DC with the Deluxe package, which includes a sundeck, two-piece canvas top, trim tabs, an auxiliary battery system for backup power, a bow thruster for easy manoeuvring, a refrigerator, a clothes locker and deck lighting. A Touring package is also available for recreational boaters that includes an aft anchor winch, a shower on the swimming platform and a heater.
Yamarin 88 DC now available with the Yamaha XF425 XTO Offshore outboard
The biggest change of all, however, is in engine output. The maximum engine rating for the Yamarin 88 DC has been increased to 425 horsepower, allowing customers to specify the new Yamaha XTO V8 outboard on both Standard and Premium versions. The maximum speed with the Yamaha XTO is close to 50 knots. The recommended engine power range for the Yamarin 88 DC is 300–425 hp.
The streamlined and dynamic design of the Yamaha XF425 XTO (Xtreme Thrust Output) Offshore outboard reflects its cutting-edge technology. The Yamaha XF425 is the first ever direct-fuel-injection four stroke and Yamaha’s most powerful outboard.
The 5.6-liter 32-valve V8 engine features a direct injection system with five fuel pumps, double overhead camshafts (DOHC), variable camshaft timing (VCT), a dual-chamber oil pump, a two-stage water pump, quadruple thermostats and a unique in-bank exhaust system.
Yamarins flaggskepp blir lyxigare och mer kraftfullt i Yamarin 88 DC Premium med Yamahas utombordare XF42530.1.2020 13:43:53 EET | Tiedote
Till båtsäsongen 2020 erbjuder nu Yamarin en Premium-version av sin flaggskeppsmodell, Yamarin 88 DC. I tillägg har även motorkapaciteten höjts till 425 hästkrafter, vilket gör att Yamarin 88 DC nu passar utmärkt med Yamahas kraftfullaste utombordare, den nya Yamaha XF425 XTO.
Enda mer luksus og kraft for flaggskip-modell: Yamarin 88 DC Premium og Yamaha XF425 utenbordsmotor30.1.2020 13:43:52 EET | pressemelding
Yamarin lanserer en Premium-versjon av flaggskip-modellen 88 DC day cruiser foran 2020-sesongen. I tillegg er anbefalt maksimal motorstørrelse for Yamarin 88 DC økt til 425 hk. Dette gir kundene mulighet til å velge Yamahas kraftigste utenbordsmotor, den nye XF425 XTO.
Lisää luksusta ja tehoa lippulaivaan: Yamarin 88 DC premium ja Yamaha XF42530.1.2020 13:43:52 EET | Tiedote
Yamarin tarjoaa kaudelle 2020 lippulaivamallinsa, 88 daycruiserin premium-varustuksella. Lisäksi Yamarin 88 DC:n suurin moottorisuositus kaudesta 2020 eteenpäin on 425 hv, jolloin moottoriksi voi valita Yamaha-malliston tehokkaimman perämoottorin, uuden Yamaha XF425 XTO:n.
Yamarin 63 DC – uusi moderni daycruiser iloisiin kesäpäiviin vesillä23.10.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Yamarinin mallistouudistus jatkuu ja nyt vuorossa on uusi Yamarin 63 Day Cruiser, joka on täydellinen valinta iloisiin kesäpäiviin vesillä. Viime vuonna esitellyn avokeulaisen Yamarin 63 Bow Riderin tyylikkäässä ja modernissa sisarmallissa on toimiva avotila, ensiluokkaiset ajo-ominaisuudet, Yamarin Q -järjestelmä sekä lukuisia muita, käytännöllisiä ja viihtyvyyttä lisääviä yksityiskohtia.
Yamarin 63 DC – modern new day cruiser for fun summer days on the water23.10.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Press release
Yamarin continues to update its model range and is now introducing the Yamarin 63 Day Cruiser, the perfect choice for enjoying summer days on the water. The stylish and modern sister model to the Yamarin 63 Bow Rider, which was introduced last autumn, the Yamarin 63 DC has functional open space, first-class driving properties, the Yamarin Q system and numerous other features designed to enhance both practicality and enjoyment.
Yamarin 63 DC – en ny modern daycruiser för sköna sommardagar på vattnet23.10.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Förnyelsen av Yamarin modellsortiment fortsätter och nu står nya Yamarin 63 Day Cruiser i turen, båten som är ett ypperligt val för glada sommardagar till sjöss. Den snygga och moderna systermodellen till Yamarin 63 Bow Rider har en funktionell sittbrunn, förstklassiga köregenskaper, Yamarin Q-systemet samt många andra, praktiska detaljer som ökar trivseln ombord.
