Enhanced luxury and power for flagship model: Yamarin 88 DC Premium and Yamaha XF425 outboards utombordare XF425

Yamarin is offering a Premium version of its flagship model, the 88 DC day cruiser, for the 2020 boating season. In addition, the maximum engine rating for the Yamarin 88 DC has been increased to 425 hp, allowing customers to specify Yamaha’s most powerful outboard, the new Yamaha XF425 XTO.

Yamarin 88 DC Premium

Launched last year as the flagship day cruiser model, the Yamarin 88 DC is available for the 2020 season in a stylish Premium version. Visually, the Premium version stands out from the Standard version with its stainless steel windshield frame and a pair of large 16-inch displays in the driver’s console. The two Yamarin Q smart displays enable the helmsman to view simultaneously a full-scale electronic chart on one screen and just the key engine data, for example, on the other.

The luxury of the Premium version can be seen especially inside the cabin, where the wardrobe, the WC door and doorframe, the shelf behind the bed, the back of the mirrors, and the storage boxes are all wood. The mattresses in the Premium version of the Yamarin 88 DC come standard in sahara brown, and grey mattresses can also be specified.

Standard Yamarin 88 DC updates

The Standard version of the Yamarin 88 DC day cruiser has been updated for the upcoming 2020 boating season in accordance with the wishes of customers to make it even more attractive. For example, the cushions in the cockpit are now softer and the table bigger than in last year’s model. In addition, new materials have been introduced, and the number of cupholders and clothing hooks has been increased.

The Yamarin 88 DC comes with comprehensive standard equipment, including the Entertainment package with speakers, a harbour cover, hydraulic steering, a tilt steering wheel, teak in the cockpit, foredeck and aft swimming platform, openable hull windows, a stove, an electrical WC with septic tank, and a fresh water system and tank.

Customers can further upgrade their Yamarin 88 DC with the Deluxe package, which includes a sundeck, two-piece canvas top, trim tabs, an auxiliary battery system for backup power, a bow thruster for easy manoeuvring, a refrigerator, a clothes locker and deck lighting. A Touring package is also available for recreational boaters that includes an aft anchor winch, a shower on the swimming platform and a heater.

Yamarin 88 DC now available with the Yamaha XF425 XTO Offshore outboard

The biggest change of all, however, is in engine output. The maximum engine rating for the Yamarin 88 DC has been increased to 425 horsepower, allowing customers to specify the new Yamaha XTO V8 outboard on both Standard and Premium versions. The maximum speed with the Yamaha XTO is close to 50 knots. The recommended engine power range for the Yamarin 88 DC is 300–425 hp.

The streamlined and dynamic design of the Yamaha XF425 XTO (Xtreme Thrust Output) Offshore outboard reflects its cutting-edge technology. The Yamaha XF425 is the first ever direct-fuel-injection four stroke and Yamaha’s most powerful outboard.

The 5.6-liter 32-valve V8 engine features a direct injection system with five fuel pumps, double overhead camshafts (DOHC), variable camshaft timing (VCT), a dual-chamber oil pump, a two-stage water pump, quadruple thermostats and a unique in-bank exhaust system.