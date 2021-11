Ennakkotiedote: Liikuntajaoston kokous 18.11.2021

Greta Hällfors-Sipilä’s and Sulho Sipilä’s shared art and life displayed at HAM 11.11.2021 09:29:33 EET | Press release

Greta Hällfors-Sipilä (1899–1974) and Sulho Sipilä (1895–1949) were two exceptionally open-minded artists in Finland in the 1910s. The radical trends in European art at the time disrupted the traditional representative form in visual arts and created a new kind of colour expression. Greta and Sulho were eager to take part in these experiments. HAM presents the art and life of the artist couple from the 1910s to the 1950s. The exhibition consists of 60 works from different collections. The life of these two strong artistic personalities is also preserved in a number of photographs, holiday greetings from the couple and letters that reflect their fast-paced life together.