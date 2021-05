Ennakkotiedote: Liikuntajaoston kokous 20.5.2021

Feminist Culture House´s exhibition at Stoa Cultural Centre asks What’s the Use of Intersectionality? 19.5.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Feminist Culture House is excited to announce their first outdoor and online exhibition, What’s the Use of Intersectionality? Through a number of new commissioned artworks in the windows, courtyard, and flagpoles of Stoa Cultural Centre, Feminist Culture House explore different ways to communicate and encounter intersectional feminism, together with their collaborators. The exhibition also expands online through live streamed conversations.