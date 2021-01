Ennakkotietoja Finnvera-konsernin vuodesta 2020: Vientitakuu- ja erityistakaustoiminnan erillistulos merkittävästi tappiollinen luottotappiovarausten vaikutuksesta – koronapandemia kasvatti kotimaan rahoitusta, viennin rahoitus laski edellisvuodesta

Advance information about Finnvera Group’s year 2020 28.1.2021 15:00:03 EET | Press release

Advance information about Finnvera Group’s year 2020: The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations shows a significant loss due to loss provisions - The coronavirus pandemic increased domestic financing, export financing decreased year on year Stock Exchange Release 28 January 2021, Finnvera Plc, Inside Information The separate result for Finnvera’s export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations for 2020 shows a loss of EUR 1,178 million due to significantly increased loss provisions in export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations. Of the unprofitable separate result, EUR 829 million is covered from the reserve for export credit guarantees and special guarantees on Finnvera’s balance sheet and the exceeding amount will be covered from the State Guarantee Fund by law.Finnvera will apply for a fund contribution of EUR 349 million from the State Guarantee Fund.Finnvera Group’s result for 2020 will show a significant loss due to the