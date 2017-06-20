Entrust Datacard Creates the Modern Authentication Solution with the Introduction of IntelliTrust Authentication Service

20.6.2017 18:30 | Business Wire

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the launch of IntelliTrust authentication service – its new authentication cloud service with Mobile Smart Credential technology. This powerful, advanced adaptive authentication solution leverages the low touch deployment aspects of the cloud with new levels of intelligent identity capabilities to provide for a better user experience with stronger security in an easy-to-deploy model.

Entrust Datacard is shaping the next generation of authentication through the seamless experience of intelligent identity across users and devices through a single unified experience across platforms. As organizations accelerate mobile and cloud deployment and introduce new digital transformation initiatives, the risk of cyber intrusion and the need for transparent, secure access have never been higher. Employees and customers around the world expect simple security that transforms as they move from one device to another. Now, advanced authentication that was once too complex to be used outside of federal governments, global banks and large corporations is available to organizations as a lightweight cloud service, eliminating the need for specialized security skills and sophisticated IT dev ops programs.

“Stronger identity-centric security is critical to both protect and enable new business capabilities, however, it’s complex, time-consuming, and often frustratingly dynamic in its requirements,” said Ryan Zlockie, global vice president of authentication for Entrust Datacard. “It is our mission to solve this problem for our customers and ensure they feel enabled, supported and confident along the way. IntelliTrust authentication service is redefining our everyday interactions with other people and devices, no matter an organization’s size or industry, all in the name of supporting more rapid digital transformation.”

Mobile solutions are fundamentally changing the way we live and the way in which both consumers and employees behave. Employees are no longer tethered to desktop computers, instead, transitioning between desktop, laptop and mobile devices within a single session. To achieve a secure environment without hampering productivity, organizations must enable access to mobile while protecting the extended enterprise beyond just SaaS apps.

With IntelliTrust authentication service, organizations can rapidly secure access to cloud, mobile and legacy applications using a unified authentication platform that will extend beyond their current needs by delivering transparent security and broad use case enablement across the organization.

Additionally, IntelliTrust features intuitive graphical interfaces and point-and-click provisioning equips IT teams with tools to build sophisticated, customized risk policies with ease. Coupling the most comprehensive suite of security features with highly configurable parameters provides the flexibility to tailor and quickly deploy authentication solutions and meet evolving business requirements.

According to Gartner, “The world of digital business is placing increasing demands on identity and access management infrastructure. Technical professionals need to evolve old architectural control points to a newer set of best practices for modern identity architecture that is much more intelligent and agile,” The Evolving Architecture of Modern Identity (Feb. 2017), Mary Ruddy Research VP for Gartner.

IntelliTrust authentication service offers:

Simplicity : Intelligent identity capabilities that transform across desktop, mobile and enterprise mobility management technologies to deliver a seamless, secure unified platform

: Intelligent identity capabilities that transform across desktop, mobile and enterprise mobility management technologies to deliver a seamless, secure unified platform Hands-free authentication: Mobile Smart Credential technology transforms mobile devices into virtual smart cards for effortless, proximity-based physical and logical access as well as for approving transactions, encrypting data and digital signing

Mobile Smart Credential technology transforms mobile devices into virtual smart cards for effortless, proximity-based physical and logical access as well as for approving transactions, encrypting data and digital signing Security beyond SaaS: A cloud-centric approach that supports secure access to both native applications and SaaS apps through multiple layers of assurance including PKI and biometrics, as well as advanced device and behavioral analytics

“As South Africa’s premiere security integrator, our customer list includes some of the world’s most high-profile government agencies and financial institutions all with a uniquely demanding set of enterprise-grade security needs,” said Maeson Maherry, chief solutions officer for LAWtrust. “Entrust Datacard offers a solution with the ideal blend of high-assurance, cloud services and easy deployment that we can offer our customers with the utmost confidence.”

To learn more about IntelliTrust authentication service, Mobile Smart Credential technology and the Entrust Datacard full portfolio of identity-based authentication solutions, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/IntelliTrust.

About LAWtrust

LAWtrust is a specialist security solutions provider that builds trust in information systems through establishing authenticity, accountability and privacy in data messages. It focuses on applying digital signatures and positive identity to business processes, saving time, lowering costs and reducing risk for businesses. LAWtrust operates the only WebTrust certified trust centre in Africa, is included in both the Adobe and Microsoft Trust Lists as a Trusted Root Certificate Authority and was the first accredited authentication service provider under the ECT Act to provide advanced electronic signatures. LAWtrust is also an experienced security solution integrator playing a key role in many strategic projects in both the private and public sector, such as implementing, integrating and operating the PKI and Key Management System for South African National ID card operation.

About Entrust Datacard

Consumers, citizens, and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports, and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates, and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

